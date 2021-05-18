CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Butler County.

Pa. State Police say they are actively investigating a homicide in Muddy Creek Township.

Police say troopers were dispatched to East Portersville Road sometime on Monday, May 17.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.