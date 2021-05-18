By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates fans can pack PNC Park starting in July.
The team announced the two-step process of lifting seating capacity on Tuesday.
All 12 home games from June 3 to June 23 will allow 3 feet of social distancing between seats, bringing the park to a 55 percent capacity. Starting on July 1, PNC Park will lift all restrictions.
The park is following CDC guidelines on masking, meaning fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask.
“We are incredibly excited to continue the process of opening PNC Park up to more fans and taking the next important steps toward operating PNC Park at full capacity,” said Pirates President Travis Williams in a press release.
"Summer in Pittsburgh is about enjoying time with friends and family at the ballpark. With the easing of restrictions, this is the perfect time to begin opening the ballpark without limitations and offer the perfect venue to come back together as a community."
Tickets for the rest of the season go on sale to the general public next Wednesday.