By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday they have signed more draft picks.
Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson are officially joining the Steelers' ranks.
Moore Jr. was the 128th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Johnson was the 140th overall pick.
Both players were drafted from Texas A&M.
On Sunday, the Steelers signed defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, linebacker Quincy Roche, defensive back Tre Norwood and punter Pressley Harvin III from the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, respectively.