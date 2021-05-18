PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From races for mayor to contests for judgeships and school boards, it’s Pennsylvania’s primary election day.

Voters will make many decisions on the local political landscape at the polls today.

Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

In Allegheny County, over 1,300 polling places will be open.

As for mail-in ballots, and absentee ballots, in order for them to be counted, the Elections Division says they have to receive them by 8:00 p.m.

While primaries are designed for only Republicans and Democrats to pick their party nominees, this year’s primary is open to all voters — including if you’re a registered Independent.

Low voter turnout is more than likely, which could be considered surprising, as in this primary election, voters choose the county, municipal, and school board members, who help make decisions on the raising or lowering taxes.

As for mask wearing, poll workers and poll watchers will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside polling places.

Voters will be asked to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

A voter who does not wear a face mask or face covering will not be denied the right to vote, and poll workers will not ask voters about their vaccination status.

Voters are encouraged to verify their registration and polling place prior to going to vote.

To find your polling place, click here.

For all results from the 2021 Primary Elections, click here to access KDKA’s extensive election day guide.