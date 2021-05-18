PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is primary day in Pennsylvania and it is open to all voters, and the polls close in less than two hours at 8 p.m.

Back in November, it took days for Allegheny County to count mail-in and absentee ballots because of the sheer number of ballots. But they have had a lot of practice, and this is the county’s third of scanning ballots.

Allegheny County elections officials tell KDKA we should know the majority of the results later tonight.

They have already scanned over 88,000 mail-in ballots.

The county began opening them and preparing them for counting at 7 a.m. this morning.

Allegheny County has the largest number of mail-in ballots in the state.

Now, state law says those results cannot be added up or reported until the polls close at 8 p.m. tonight.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. so you can vote in person, or you can drop off your voted ballot at the county office building in Pittsburgh by 8 p.m.

You can keep up with the election results as they come in tonight with our primary election results tracker, which you can find here.