CARRICK (KDKA) — The polling place at Engine Company No. 23 looked like many others in the area today, with few voters turning out for the May 18 primary election.

Voter turnout has been very low despite warm and seasonable conditions outside.

Exit polling so far has come in at around 25%, but much is at stake on the ballot locally and statewide.

There are four candidates vying for the Pittsburgh mayoral race, including Bill Peduto, Ed Gainey, Tony Moreno and Michael Thompson.

There are also a number of openings for judicial offices, including the Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Several Pittsburgh Public School Board seats are up for grabs, and the election comes after a tough year for PPS students and their families who had to cope with an extensive period of online learning with many setbacks involved.

Some referendums will be of interest to constituents too. Voters will decide whether the Pennsylvania governor’s powers for disaster declarations should be limited, how the Allegheny County Jail should handle solitary confinement and if Pittsburgh Police should be able to executive no-knock warrants.

You can keep up with the election results as they come in tonight with our primary election results tracker, which you can find here.