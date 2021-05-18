By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is one of the best places to start a career, according to a new study.READ MORE: Police: Pennsylvania Homeowner Shoots At 5 Intruders, Killing 1, Injuring Another
According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the 22nd-best city to start a career. The study highlights the Steel City’s quality of life and amount of professional opportunities.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Department of Health Medical Marijuana Board Meets To Discuss Future
WalletHub said it “examined each city based on 28 key metrics that range from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.”MORE NEWS: Giant Eagle, Aldi To Ditch Masks For Those Fully Vaccinated Customers
Out of the 182 ranked cities, Philadelphia came in at No. 174. Salt Lake City came in at No. 1, while Newark, New Jersey came in at No. 182.