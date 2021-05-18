GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The man being questioned in connection with a list of violent incidents in Westmoreland County has a long criminal history.

Victor Steban, 53, who is now in police custody, has faced charges in the past — including multiple DUIs, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and weapons violations.

The interview process will now begin with multiple police agencies. Stand by for more details on @KDKA https://t.co/Xs4219YFPv — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 18, 2021

Several felony offenses have been filed against Steban in the past. Those include carrying a firearm without a license and aggravated assault counts stemming from an incident in 2001.

Theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault charges from 2004.

A driving under the influence charge in 2009 in White Oak.

In addition, North Huntingdon Police issued a warrant for Steban on weapons charges following the house fire over the weekend.

According to police paperwork, the North Huntingdon home that caught fire on Saturday night — in the series of incidents that police want to talk to Steban about — is listed under his own name.

It is an address that Steban has provided to the courts in the past. The fire broke out at the home on N. Thompson Lane on Saturday night, prompting the ATF to get involved in the investigation.

Steban has hired private attorneys in the past to defend him in some of these cases.

