By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH/HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Many Pennsylvanians headed to the polls on Tuesday–or mailed their ballots ahead of time–to vote in the May 18 primary election.
A number of important elected officials and referendums were on the ballot and determined by voters.
We have a full breakdown of each local, county and statewide race you need to know about.
No election race has officially been decided yet, with the exception of the Pittsburgh Mayoral Democratic primary. All other results are unofficial and have not been certified.
CITY AND COUNTY ELECTIONS
PITTSBURGH MAYORAL RACE
Democratic Candidates
William Peduto (incumbent) — 21,928 votes (39.26%)
Winner: Edward C. Gainey (challenger) — 25,804 votes (46.20%)
Tony Moreno (challenger) — 7,332 votes (13.13%)
Michael Thompson (challenger) — 670 votes (1.20%)
Write-In — 115 votes (0.21%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 2,110 votes (100%)
ALLEGHENY COUNTY SHERIFF
Democratic Candidates
Kevin Kraus — 78,477 votes (50.89%)
Dom Costa — 74,817 votes (48.52%)
Write-In — 900 votes (0.58%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 7,924 votes (100%)
ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 9
Democratic Candidates
Bob Macey (incumbent) — 5,759 votes (58.22%)
Steven Singer — 4,058 votes (41.03%)
Write-In — 74 votes (0.75%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 217 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
Democratic Candidates
Theresa Kail Smith (incumbent) — 3,343 votes (69.47%)
Jacob Williamson (challenger) — 1,459 votes (30.33%)
Write-In — 10 votes (0.21%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 170 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Democratic Candidates
Anthony Coghill (incumbent) — 3,555 votes (62.39%)
Bethani Cameron (challenger) — 2,133 votes (37.43%)
Write-In — 10 votes (0.18%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 150 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6
Democratic Candidates
Robert Daniel Lavelle (incumbent) — 3,499 votes (98.09%)
Write-In — 68 votes (1.91%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 11 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8
Democratic Candidates
Erika Strassburger (incumbent) — 5,516 votes (98.89%)
Write-In — 62 votes (1.11%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 29 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 1
Democratic Candidates
Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) — 3,124 votes (56.17%)
Carlos A. Thomas (challenger) — 605 votes (10.88%)
Grace Higginbotham (challenger) — 1,812 votes (32.58%)
Write-In — 21 votes (0.38%)
Republican Candidates
Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) — 128 votes (89.51%)
Write-In — 15 votes (10.49%)
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 3
Democratic Candidates
Sala Udin (incumbent) — 2,836 votes (51.41%)
Lamont Frazier, Jr. (challenger) — 2,656 votes (48.15%)
Write-In — 24 votes (0.44%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 24 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 5
Democratic Candidates
Terry Kennedy (incumbent) — 2,017 votes (41.86%)
Tracey Reed (challenger) — 2,786 votes (57.82%)
Write-In — 15 votes (0.31%)
Republican Candidates
Terry Kennedy (incumbent) — 370 votes (95.12%)
Write-In — 19 (4.88%)
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 7
Democratic Candidates
Khamil Scantling — 1,366 votes (34.52%)
Jamie Piotrowski — 2,582 votes (65.25%)
Write-In — 9 votes (0.23%)
Republican Candidates
Write-In — 49 votes (100%)
PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 9
Democratic Candidates
Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) — 1,825 votes (37.14%)
Delancey Walton (challenger) — 1,087 votes (22.12%%)
Gene Walker (challenger) — 1,976 votes (40.21%)
Write-In — 26 votes (0.53%)
Republican Candidates
Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) — 433 votes (91.54%)
Write-In — 40 votes (8.46%)
STATEWIDE ELECTIONS
SPECIAL ELECTION: 59th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Republican Candidates
Leslie Baum Rossi — 7,624 votes (63.41%)
Democratic Candidates
Mariah Fisher — 4,074 votes (33.89%)
Libertarian Candidates
Robert Luther — 325 votes (2.7%)
SPECIAL ELECTION: 60th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
Republican Candidates
Abby Major — 9,222 votes (76.68%)
Democratic Candidates
Frank C Prazenica — 2,331 votes (19.38%)
Libertarian Candidates
Andrew Hreha — 473 votes (3.93%)
PA SUPREME COURT
Republican Candidates
Paula Patrick — 111,493 votes (13.95%)
Kevin Brobson — 415,243 votes (51.95%)
Patricia A. McCullough — 272,611 votes (34.10%)
Democratic Candidates
Maria McLaughlin — 700,862 votes (100%)
PA SUPERIOR COURT
Democratic Candidates
Jill Beck — 318,795 votes (43.21%)
Timika Lane — 326,120 votes (44.20%)
Bryan Neft — 92,866 votes (12.59%)
Republican Candidates
Megan Sullivan — 725,024 votes (100%)
PA COMMONWEALTH COURT
Democratic Candidates
David Lee Spurgeon — 360,959 votes (28.01%)
Lori A. Dumas — 354,827 votes (27.53%)
Sierra Street — 218,181 votes (16.93%)
Amanda Green Hawkins — 354,928 votes (27.54%)
Republican Candidates
Drew Crompton — 566,315 votes (49.58%)
Stacy Marie Wallace — 576,012 votes (50.42%)
CITY AND COUNTY BALLOT QUESTIONS
ALLEGHENY COUNTY BALLOT QUESTION – On Conditions of Confinement in the Allegheny County Jail
Yes — 166,852 votes (69.46%)
No — 73,378 votes (30.54%)
CITY OF PITTSBURGH BALLOT QUESTION – Barring the Use of No-Knock Warrants by the Pittsburgh City Police
Yes — 49,133 votes (81.16%)
No — 11,409 votes (18.84%)
STATEWIDE REFERENDUMS
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1 TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION
Yes — 955,556 votes (54.18%)
No — 808,084 votes (45.82%)
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2 DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT
Yes — 965,165 votes (54.22%)
No — 814,838 votes (45.78%)
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3 PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY
Yes — 1,257,461 votes (70.88%)
No — 516,665 votes (29.12%%)
STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91
Yes — 1,267,604 votes (71.94%)
No — 494,460 votes (28.06%)