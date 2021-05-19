By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH/HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Many Pennsylvanians headed to the polls on Tuesday–or mailed their ballots ahead of time–to vote in the May 18 primary election.

A number of important elected officials and referendums were on the ballot and determined by voters.

We have a full breakdown of each local, county and statewide race you need to know about.

No election race has officially been decided yet, with the exception of the Pittsburgh Mayoral Democratic primary. All other results are unofficial and have not been certified.

CITY AND COUNTY ELECTIONS

PITTSBURGH MAYORAL RACE

Democratic Candidates

William Peduto (incumbent) — 21,928 votes (39.26%)

Winner: Edward C. Gainey (challenger) — 25,804 votes (46.20%)

Tony Moreno (challenger) — 7,332 votes (13.13%)

Michael Thompson (challenger) — 670 votes (1.20%)

Write-In — 115 votes (0.21%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 2,110 votes (100%)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SHERIFF

Democratic Candidates

Kevin Kraus — 78,477 votes (50.89%)

Dom Costa — 74,817 votes (48.52%)

Write-In — 900 votes (0.58%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 7,924 votes (100%)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 9

Democratic Candidates

Bob Macey (incumbent) — 5,759 votes (58.22%)

Steven Singer — 4,058 votes (41.03%)

Write-In — 74 votes (0.75%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 217 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

Democratic Candidates

Theresa Kail Smith (incumbent) — 3,343 votes (69.47%)

Jacob Williamson (challenger) — 1,459 votes (30.33%)

Write-In — 10 votes (0.21%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 170 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4

Democratic Candidates

Anthony Coghill (incumbent) — 3,555 votes (62.39%)

Bethani Cameron (challenger) — 2,133 votes (37.43%)

Write-In — 10 votes (0.18%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 150 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6

Democratic Candidates

Robert Daniel Lavelle (incumbent) — 3,499 votes (98.09%)

Write-In — 68 votes (1.91%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 11 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Democratic Candidates

Erika Strassburger (incumbent) — 5,516 votes (98.89%)

Write-In — 62 votes (1.11%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 29 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 1

Democratic Candidates

Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) — 3,124 votes (56.17%)

Carlos A. Thomas (challenger) — 605 votes (10.88%)

Grace Higginbotham (challenger) — 1,812 votes (32.58%)

Write-In — 21 votes (0.38%)

Republican Candidates

Sylvia C. Wilson (incumbent) — 128 votes (89.51%)

Write-In — 15 votes (10.49%)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 3

Democratic Candidates

Sala Udin (incumbent) — 2,836 votes (51.41%)

Lamont Frazier, Jr. (challenger) — 2,656 votes (48.15%)

Write-In — 24 votes (0.44%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 24 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 5

Democratic Candidates

Terry Kennedy (incumbent) — 2,017 votes (41.86%)

Tracey Reed (challenger) — 2,786 votes (57.82%)

Write-In — 15 votes (0.31%)

Republican Candidates

Terry Kennedy (incumbent) — 370 votes (95.12%)

Write-In — 19 (4.88%)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 7

Democratic Candidates

Khamil Scantling — 1,366 votes (34.52%)

Jamie Piotrowski — 2,582 votes (65.25%)

Write-In — 9 votes (0.23%)

Republican Candidates

Write-In — 49 votes (100%)

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD: DISTRICT 9

Democratic Candidates

Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) — 1,825 votes (37.14%)

Delancey Walton (challenger) — 1,087 votes (22.12%%)

Gene Walker (challenger) — 1,976 votes (40.21%)

Write-In — 26 votes (0.53%)

Republican Candidates

Veronica M. Edwards (incumbent) — 433 votes (91.54%)

Write-In — 40 votes (8.46%)

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

SPECIAL ELECTION: 59th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Candidates

Leslie Baum Rossi — 7,624 votes (63.41%)

Democratic Candidates

Mariah Fisher — 4,074 votes (33.89%)

Libertarian Candidates

Robert Luther — 325 votes (2.7%)

SPECIAL ELECTION: 60th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Candidates

Abby Major — 9,222 votes (76.68%)

Democratic Candidates

Frank C Prazenica — 2,331 votes (19.38%)

Libertarian Candidates

Andrew Hreha — 473 votes (3.93%)

PA SUPREME COURT

Republican Candidates

Paula Patrick — 111,493 votes (13.95%)

Kevin Brobson — 415,243 votes (51.95%)

Patricia A. McCullough — 272,611 votes (34.10%)

Democratic Candidates

Maria McLaughlin — 700,862 votes (100%)

PA SUPERIOR COURT

Democratic Candidates

Jill Beck — 318,795 votes (43.21%)

Timika Lane — 326,120 votes (44.20%)

Bryan Neft — 92,866 votes (12.59%)

Republican Candidates

Megan Sullivan — 725,024 votes (100%)

PA COMMONWEALTH COURT

Democratic Candidates

David Lee Spurgeon — 360,959 votes (28.01%)

Lori A. Dumas — 354,827 votes (27.53%)

Sierra Street — 218,181 votes (16.93%)

Amanda Green Hawkins — 354,928 votes (27.54%)

Republican Candidates

Drew Crompton — 566,315 votes (49.58%)

Stacy Marie Wallace — 576,012 votes (50.42%)

CITY AND COUNTY BALLOT QUESTIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY BALLOT QUESTION – On Conditions of Confinement in the Allegheny County Jail

Yes — 166,852 votes (69.46%)

No — 73,378 votes (30.54%)

CITY OF PITTSBURGH BALLOT QUESTION – Barring the Use of No-Knock Warrants by the Pittsburgh City Police

Yes — 49,133 votes (81.16%)

No — 11,409 votes (18.84%)

STATEWIDE REFERENDUMS

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1 TERMINATION OR EXTENSION OF DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Yes — 955,556 votes (54.18%)

No — 808,084 votes (45.82%)

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2 DISASTER EMERGENCY DECLARATION AND MANAGEMENT

Yes — 965,165 votes (54.22%)

No — 814,838 votes (45.78%)

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 3 PROHIBITION AGAINST DENIAL OR ABRIDGEMENT OF EQUALITY OF RIGHTS BECAUSE OF RACE OR ETHNICITY

Yes — 1,257,461 votes (70.88%)

No — 516,665 votes (29.12%%)

STATEWIDE REFERENDUM-ACT 2020-91

Yes — 1,267,604 votes (71.94%)

No — 494,460 votes (28.06%)