By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 93 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 80 are confirmed and 13 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from ten months to 81 years with a median age of 31 years.
As for the five newly reported deaths, they’re imported from the state’s system and range in dates from Oct. 23 to May 13.
There have been 7,055 total hospitalizations and 100,460 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,929.
