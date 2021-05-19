PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Summer Concert Series

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s free Summer Concert Series will return in June, but it’ll look different than summers before.

READ MORE: Gulf Tower Evacuated Due To Possible Transformer Fire, Smoke Rises From Top Of Building

People will be asked to stay seated when watching a performance, and there will be a section specifically for those who have been vaccinated at the front of the stage. CDC guidelines will be followed, meaning people who aren’t fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask.

READ MORE: Pandemic Forces The Carlton Restaurant To Close After 37 Years In Business

There will also be beer from Hop Farm Brewing Company and there will be a rotating line-up of food trucks.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Under 100 New Cases

The South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres will each host 14 shows. You can find the full schedules online.