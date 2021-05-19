By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County's free Summer Concert Series will return in June, but it'll look different than summers before.
People will be asked to stay seated when watching a performance, and there will be a section specifically for those who have been vaccinated at the front of the stage. CDC guidelines will be followed, meaning people who aren't fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask.
There will also be beer from Hop Farm Brewing Company and there will be a rotating line-up of food trucks.
The South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres will each host 14 shows. You can find the full schedules online.