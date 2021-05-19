PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
State Rep. Ed Gainey is likely to become the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh after he defeated Peduto on Tuesday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto received a special call from President Joe Biden.

Peduto, who was denied a third term in office after losing the Pittsburgh mayoral primary election to Ed Gainey, tweeted that he talked to the president on Wednesday.

“Just got off the phone with @POTUS – a true gentleman. We talked about the past, we spoke of the future & the power of prayer in difficult times. Then.. I asked him if he knew anyone who was hiring ;),” Peduto tweeted.

