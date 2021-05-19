By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RANKIN (KDKA) – The one-of-a-kind drive-in movie experience is returning to the Carrie Blast Furnaces this summer.
Carpool Cinema is returning to Rankin beginning this weekend.
The summer event kicks off on Friday with a showing of "Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai."
The movie begins at 9:15 p.m. and gates will be open at 7:45 p.m. and those in attendance can check out a live graffiti painting.
It will cost $12 for adults and $8 for children.
Carpool Cinema will run through October 29.
You can check out a full list of showings and more information on the River Of Steel website.