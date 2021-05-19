PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A chemical leak prompted the evacuation of Canon-McMillan Senior High School on Wednesday morning.

According to a letter to families from district officials, the chemical gas release was confined to the school’s swimming pool area.

The school was evacuated while North Strabane firefighters and Washington County Hazmat checked out the situation.

Both gave the all clear signal around 11 a.m. that it was safe to reenter the building.

