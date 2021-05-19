UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Fayette County District Attorney is opening an investigation into ballot issues from Tuesday’s primary.
All 77 precincts in Fayette County dealt with ballots being rejected and not scanning Tuesday during the primary election.READ MORE: Kiski Township Police Looking For Missing 30-Year-Old April Libitzer
READ MORE: South Hills Children's Choir To Hold Auditions
BREAKING: The Fayette County district attorney is launching an investigation into the ballot issues from Tuesday’s primary. He’s also looking into a possible election violation that he believes may have happened. pic.twitter.com/hiaQXnKQPB
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 19, 2021
Voters were placing their rejected ballots into an emergency slot at the back of the machine.
The district attorney is now also looking into a possible election violation that he believes may have happened.
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn stressed the ballot issues are across party lines. He said there are problems with barcodes on the ballots. As far as why this is happening, Dunn said it’s not the machines but a third-party printing issue.
The Fayette County solicitor said the courts were granted an emergency petition, which means all the ballots that weren’t scanned were to be hand-counted by the judge of elections at each individual precinct once the polls close at 8 p.m.MORE NEWS: State Treasury Department Starts Processing Payments For Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program
Amy Wadas will have more on KDKA News at 5.