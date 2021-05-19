PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Steelers Defensive Coordinator Dick LeBeau will serve as Troy Polamalu’s presenter for his enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Polamalu selected LeBeau, a Pro Football Hall of Fame member, to present him. He shared a photo on Twitter, saying, “Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you…”

For 12 seasons between 2003 and 2014 Polamalu racked up 770 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and an astonishing 32 interceptions — all as a Steeler. He was also a member of the Steelers teams that won Super Bowl 40 and Super Bowl 43.

“I think the good Lord made only one Troy and I am very thankful he placed him in our lives, that being mine and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a once in a generational player. There won’t be another safety like him in another 100 years,” said LeBeau on the Steelers’ website.