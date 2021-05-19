PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Representative Ed Gainey is likely to become the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh after he defeated incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto in the primary election on Tuesday night.

Gainey says he’s ready to build a better Pittsburgh for everyone.

Late on Tuesday night, Mayor Bill Peduto said he called Gainey to congratulate him on earning the Democratic nomination for mayor and wished him well.

To his supporters, Gainey was enthusiastic and ready to work.

“We want to work on police-community relations,” he said. “We want to work on affordable housing and everything else I talked about. It’s time to go to work, it’s time to roll up the sleeves and go to work. I look forward to that.”

Thank you for your support. I appreciate your prayers, inspiration, and motivation during this Mayoral Campaign. Without you this victory could not have been possible. It is because of you we made history and have an opportunity to build a city for all. Gainey Elect For Mayor. pic.twitter.com/cnjWiuXcwO — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) May 19, 2021

As for Peduto’s supporters, there was visible disappointment at the loss.

However, Peduto said he has no regrets and is proud of the work he did as mayor.

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity, this phenomenal opportunity to be able to serve you as mayor for these last 8 years,” Peduto said. “I’ll always look back at them as some of the best years of my life.”

“It’s a changing dynamic,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “The finances are always a challenge in the city of Pittsburgh. We do see a lot of growth that is going, but it’s not always evenly situated.”

Many are calling this election a historical moment, including Gainey.

“This election made history, and I’m ready to go to work building a Pittsburgh where all can belong, contribute, and succeed,” Gainey said.

Meanwhile, Peduto said it’s been an honor to serve as mayor and is looking forward to the future.

“How many people get to say that in life? I got to live my dream. so, I don’t sit here with regret. I look with optimism about where this city is poised,” he said.

Gainey is likely to win the general election as no Republican has filed to run in the primary.