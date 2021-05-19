PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Jonas Brothers are coming to Pittsburgh.

The trio will be at hitting the road with Kelsea Ballerini starting this summer.

They’ll bring their Remember This Tour to the Star Lake Pavilion on October 6. They’ll also be stopping in Hershey on Sept. 24.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m.