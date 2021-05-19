By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Jonas Brothers are coming to Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Pandemic Forces The Carlton Restaurant To Close After 37 Years In Business
The trio will be at hitting the road with Kelsea Ballerini starting this summer.
READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Under 100 New Cases
.@jonasbrothers are bringing the #RememberThisTour with @kelseaballerini on 10/6! Tickets go on sale 5/27 @ 10AM. pic.twitter.com/nrc3qvv0q1
— The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) May 19, 2021
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 18, 2021
They’ll bring their Remember This Tour to the Star Lake Pavilion on October 6. They’ll also be stopping in Hershey on Sept. 24.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 1,257 New Cases, 54 Additional Deaths
Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m.