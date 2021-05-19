By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has started processing payments for the annual property tax and rent rebate program.
Direct deposit payments are scheduled to be sent on July 1 while checks will be mailed on June 30.
The state says the program benefits about 550,000 Pennsylvanians each year with approximately $250 million in rebate payments.
The program is for Pennsylvanians 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older. It has annual income limits of $35,000 for homeowners and $15,000 for renters.
