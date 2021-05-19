PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is now hiring firefighter recruits.

The deadline to apply and prove residency is June 28 at 4 p.m.

To find out more about the position, click here and search “firefighter recruit.”