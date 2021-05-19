By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carlton Restaurant will be closing its doors after 37 years in business.READ MORE: Allegheny County's Summer Concert Series Returning With Vaccinated Section
The owner says the pandemic led to its closure, losing about half a million dollars.
He says he paid 14 months of rent but was unable to fully reopen and most of their revenue came from catering. The owner hopes to remain part of the Pittsburgh fabric but is sad to see his decades of hard work come to an end.
A popular Pittsburgh restaurant is closing its doors at the end of May.
The Carlton Restaurant has been in business for 37 years, but the pandemic led to its downfall.READ MORE: Gulf Tower Evacuated Due To Possible Transformer Fire, Smoke Rises From Top Of Building
People can say their final goodbyes on May 27th at a wine sale and tasting event.
More details on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/H9JOSE5ZYa
— Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) May 19, 2021
The owner says people will be able to say their final goodbyes on May 27 at the Final Pour event. It’s a wine sale and taste testing event from The Carlton’s well-known and extensive wine collection.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Under 100 New Cases
Briana Smith will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News, starting at 4.