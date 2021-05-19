By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carlton Restaurant will be closing its doors after 37 years in business.

The owner says the pandemic led to its closure, losing about half a million dollars.

He says he paid 14 months of rent but was unable to fully reopen and most of their revenue came from catering. The owner hopes to remain part of the Pittsburgh fabric but is sad to see his decades of hard work come to an end.

The owner says people will be able to say their final goodbyes on May 27 at the Final Pour event. It’s a wine sale and taste testing event from The Carlton’s well-known and extensive wine collection.

