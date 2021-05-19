By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ben Roethlisberger scored big for more than a dozen police and fire departments around the country today.
The Steelers quarterback announced his foundation would be giving out 15 grants for K-9 programs.
Of those 15 grants, three were in the Pittsburgh area including the Allegheny Valley Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department, and North Fayette Township Police.
The foundation will distribute more than $90,000 to be used for K-9s, including creating new units, replacing retired dogs, and training for the dogs and their handlers.
The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation said this is their 14th and final grant cycle.