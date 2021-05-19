PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A portion of Saw Mill Run Boulevard has reopened after a crash involving a police SUV.

The accident happened at Woodruff Street right before the exit to the parkway and Fort Pitt Tunnel.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.

