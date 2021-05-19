PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, UPMC Children's Hospital

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Children’s Hospital is offering an “after school” vaccination clinic.

READ MORE: 2021 Primary Election Results

It will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Lawrenceville hospital.

They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 and older.

READ MORE: Portion Of Saw Mill Run Boulevard Reopens Following Accident Involving Police SUV

Those vaccines will be administered by appointment only.

Pediatric nurses, pharmacists, and child-life specialists will be on-site to administer the shots and create a kid-friendly environment.

MORE NEWS: Carpool Cinema Returning To Carrie Blast Furnaces This Summer

Parents can register their children at this link on the UPMC website.