By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Children's Hospital is offering an "after school" vaccination clinic.
It will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Lawrenceville hospital.
They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 and older.
Those vaccines will be administered by appointment only.
Pediatric nurses, pharmacists, and child-life specialists will be on-site to administer the shots and create a kid-friendly environment.
Parents can register their children at this link on the UPMC website.