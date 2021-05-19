PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, are you enjoying the warm-up?

Temperatures are going to keep ticking up as we head into the weekend.

Yesterday’s Pittsburgh high almost hit 80 degrees with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 79 degrees. There is really little to no chance that Pittsburgh doesn’t hit 80 degrees today with the changes to the atmosphere that are occurring.

Winds will be slightly stronger and out of the south southeast, a change from the east to northeast winds that we saw yesterday and earlier this week. The airmass is also a couple of degrees warmer than it was yesterday with 850mb temperatures going from 10° C to 12°-13° C.

This is a notable increase and in most cases will translate into highs 2-5 degrees warmer.

Continuing on the theme of 850mb temps, these temperatures will increase to as high as 16° C by the weekend. This should translate to high temperatures in the mid to maybe even upper 80s over the weekend.

I have Friday as the hottest day of the next seven with Pittsburgh hitting 86 degrees for the daily high.

Rain chances, clouds, and humidity levels will likely keep highs a little cooler for the rest of the weekend.

While highs may not go up, the area’s ‘feels like’ temperatures will likely stay the same or may even go up on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect hot and stuffy conditions for the weekend; you could argue it’ll be the first humid weekend of the year.

