PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs at the Allegheny County Jail.
Police say 32-year-old Lewis Bagnato from Kennedy Township is facing multiple charges for selling K2 inside the county jail.
They say it started with a tip that led investigators to learn Bagnato was bringing drugs into the facility for inmates.
According to police, an inmate said that Bagnato, known as “Uncle Kirk,” allowed the inmate to move from cell to cell on the pod to offer K2 to other inmates and give them information on how to pay.
Bagnato was arrested Thursday morning when he reported to the jail for his shift. He's currently awaiting arraignment.
He’s been suspended pending termination and his security clearances have been revoked. He’s been a correctional officer since December 2019.