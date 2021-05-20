By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An anesthesiologist at UPMC Mercy Hospital has been named the Pennsylvania Medical Society's "Everyday Hero" for May.
The award honors member physicians who go above and beyond to provide care and the people that nominated Dr. Michael Best say, like his name, he is thoughtful, caring, and a bright asset to the healthcare community.
"It's nice to get the recognition and have people see what you do every day, but it's clearly a representation of the entire team," Dr. Best said. "Whole bunch of CRNA's, nurses, other physicians reflect of everyone coming together and taking care of patients every day."
Dr. Best says it’s been a trying year for everyone but he appreciates that the community sees what he and other doctors are doing.