By: KDKA-TV Digital Content Producer Heather Lang

CINCINNATI (KDKA) — One dog in an Ohio animal shelter is desperately in need of a home on this National Rescue Dog Day.

Mica, a 10-year-old mixed breed, has been living at the League for Animal Welfare shelter near Cincinnati for nearly seven years now. It’s been well over 2,300 days.

Mica came to the shelter on Nov. 30, 2014.

He was treated badly as a pup and remains wary of humans he does not know. For that reason, the League for Animal Welfare is looking for a very specific kind of home for him.

It needs to be adult-only and can have another dog, but a meet and greet is a requirement first. His adopter needs to be patient, learn to listen to Mica and be “more interested in helping Mica than they are about what a dog can do for them.”

League for Animal Welfare officials say they have had inquires about Mica from far and wide – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana, Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Idaho, California and even Hawaii.

However, because Mica has had some hardships, they would like the adopter to live within a two-hour radius of the shelter.

Mica is a mix of German short-haired pointer and Labrador retriever. Officials with the shelter say he’s just in need of some compassion.

“He needs someone to understand that he has good days and bad; and sometimes, on those bad days, even when he does love you and trust you, he just needs time alone,” they write.

For more information on Mica, visit his adoption profile here.

To learn more about all the animals available for adoption at League for Animal Welfare, visit their website at this link.

