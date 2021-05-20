MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – One person was airlifted to the hospital as a result of a fire in McKeesport early on Thursday morning.
According to firefighters on the scene, the call came in just before 3:00 a.m. for a two-alarm in the 2600 block of Banker Street.
It is believed the fire was the result of fireworks.
The second floor of the home sustained extensive damage and along with the one person hospitalized, two other adults have been displaced.
The fire marshal is on scene investigating and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
