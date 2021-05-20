PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2021 hurricane outlook Thursday.
NOAA is predicting 13 to 20 named storms. Storms get named once they become a tropical storm, and keep that name if they become a hurricane. Of these storms, six to ten are predicted to become hurricanes. Three to five of those hurricanes could be major hurricanes reaching category three or higher.
While Pittsburgh is not a tropical location that gets hurricanes or tropical storms, this region is in a part of the country that sees remnants of hurricanes and tropical storms. These remnants can bring flooding rain and severe weather.
JUST IN: NOAA forecasters predict an above-normal 2021 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason
See our news release: https://t.co/IhVOUXH6jH @NWS @NWSCPC#HurricaneOutlook pic.twitter.com/I08rwqqSfK
— NOAA (@NOAA) May 20, 2021
Pittsburgh's largest daily rain total came with the remnants of Hurricane Ivan on September 17, 2004. That day 5.9 inches of rain fell, causing major flooding to the area.
Hurricane season begins June first.