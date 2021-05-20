By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK (KDKA) — The Penguins beat the Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Brandon Tanev scored a goal late in the third period to put the Penguins ahead 5-4, and Sidney Crosby helped saved a sure-goal to lift the Penguins to a 2-1 series lead.
Game 4 is Saturday.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.