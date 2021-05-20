By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be terminating the contract with the company hired to do COVID-19 contact tracing after a data breach impacting at least 72,000 people.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
The Department of Health informed the Senate Communications and Technology Committee Thursday that it would be terminating Insight Global’s contract. It comes after the state has only said the contract wouldn’t be renewed.READ MORE: Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Accepting Applications
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam confirmed the termination to reporters at a press conference, saying there’s a 30-day transition time. Beam said the state is working to make sure there’s not a break in contact tracing continuity.MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Another Renewal Of COVID-19 Disaster Declaration
State senators are now pushing to amend personal data breach legislation for data breaches within state governments, including third-party vendors.