PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 140 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 66 are confirmed and 74 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 weeks to 96 years with a median age of 33 years.
The newest reported death was recorded back in December. The patient was in their 80s.
There have been 7,057 total hospitalizations and 100,600 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,930.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for May 20, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 140 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 66 are confirmed cases & 74 are probable. New cases ranged in age from two (2) weeks to 96 years with a median age of 33 years. pic.twitter.com/L0v7EcZkgl
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) May 20, 2021
