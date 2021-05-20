PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Vintage Prix says it’s set to go with this year’s ten days of events.

Normally the event raises hundreds of thousands each year for the Autism Society and the Allegheny Valley School. But COVID-19 meant they couldn’t make it to the starting line for last year’s fundraiser.

Schenley Park was empty last July on a weekend that normally attracts 200,000 people and raises hundreds of thousands for autism. But this year the races and crowds return.

The weekend of July 24 will cap off ten days of Vintage Grand Prix events.

Over the past 38 years, the event has raised nearly $6 million dollars for the Autism Society and the Allegheny Valley School. But those organizations were hurt last year when COVID-19 canceled the events.

This year, they’re hoping to recover some of their losses.

“We gave $60,000 last year. We typically are in the $400,000 range. And those needs exist with both charities,” said Executive Director Dan DelBianco.

Martino: “What’s your goal this year?”

DelBianco: “I haven’t tried to put a number on it. My goal is a safe and successful event.”

For the first time ever, the Vintage Grand Prix will charge a $5 admission fee for patrons 12 and older. They say they’ll comply with all state and local COVID restrictions.