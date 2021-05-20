By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in West Mifflin.
Police say 51-year-old Demetrius Pirl assaulted the 33-year-old woman in Duquesne before arranging to have her transported to his home in West Mifflin. There he allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to hide her from police officers.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for abrasions and facial fractures.
Pirl was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping and rape.