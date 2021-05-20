CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A few students are on the bus, but officials say they are OK.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A school bus and car were wrapped in live wires in Westmoreland County.

It happened Thursday at the intersection of Caruthers Lane and Laurel Avenue in North Huntingdon.

A police officer said one student and a bus driver were on the bus. There were no injuries.

The road was temporarily shut down.