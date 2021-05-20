UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Fayette County District Attorney’s office is requesting the execution of a search warrant on the county bureau of elections to investigate ballot issues during Tuesday’s primary.
There are multiple investigations underway after ballot issues in Fayette County. Commissioners said some ballots were being rejected at all 77 precincts in the county, which prompted them to launch an internal investigation.READ MORE: Police: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In McKees Rocks
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said Wednesday why ballots were rejected was still unclear, but what commissioners do know is that some ballots are missing barcodes. The ones that didn’t work had to be placed in an emergency slot. Most were hand-counted Tuesday night and again Wednesday after an emergency petition was filed in the courts.READ MORE: School Bus And Car Wrapped In Live Wires In Westmoreland County
Local lawmakers filed a right-to-know request asking for more. District Attorney Richard Bower said what happened is unacceptable, so he’s taking matters into his own hands.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
Bower also said Wednesday that he’s looking into what he believes could be a separate election law violation, but that’s all he could say at this time.