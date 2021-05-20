By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is now accepting applications.
It will be administered by mail again because of COVID-19 concerns.
The program helps eligible older adults get locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables into their diets with a set of checks totaling $24.
