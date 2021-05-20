By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – Police in Indiana County are looking for several thieves they say have stolen items from unlocked cars, and in some cases, the cars themselves.READ MORE: Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Announces New Names For Newly Combined Schools
According to police, a stolen Chevy Sonic was used during several thefts on Saturday in White Township.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Hoping To Identify Suspects That Tagged Dek Hockey Rink
They say that the car was stolen Friday night in Cambria County and it was found abandoned in Bedford County.
It’s believed the thieves then stole a Ford Taurus and ditched that car in Johnstown.MORE NEWS: Shooter In Erie Tavern Shooting That Killed 2 And Wounded 3 To Stand Trial
As of now, police are searching for a red Corvette that was stolen from Seward in Westmoreland County.