CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Billie Eilish, Concert, Local TV, Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Billie Eilish is bringing her world tour to Pittsburgh next year.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: 10 Million Vaccine Doses Administered

The teen superstar’s “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” will be at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 8.

The 19-year-old will come to Pittsburgh early on in the tour before continuing across the country and traveling to Canada and Europe.

MORE NEWS: Indiana County Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash

Tickets go on sale next Friday.