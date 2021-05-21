By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Billie Eilish is bringing her world tour to Pittsburgh next year.
The teen superstar’s “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” will be at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 8.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Billie Eilish is bringing the HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR on February 8th to PPG Paints Arena! Register NOW for Verified Fan Presale https://t.co/6NgxaMmMp5 pic.twitter.com/plDkUfOyRr
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 21, 2021
The 19-year-old will come to Pittsburgh early on in the tour before continuing across the country and traveling to Canada and Europe.
Tickets go on sale next Friday.