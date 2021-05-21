CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Witnesses said they could feel the walls shake at the time of the explosion.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Cranberry, Local TV, Red Robin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a body was found inside a car that exploded in the parking lot of the Red Robin in Cranberry Township.

(Photo Credit: Provided By Gavin Neely)

Police said they responded Friday around 5 p.m. after a call came in for a car explosion in the parking lot of the restaurant on Route 228.

After extinguishing the burning vehicle, police found the body. State police and the fire marshal are on the scene investigating.

