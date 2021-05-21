By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a body was found inside a car that exploded in the parking lot of the Red Robin in Cranberry Township.
Police said they responded Friday around 5 p.m. after a call came in for a car explosion in the parking lot of the restaurant on Route 228.
After extinguishing the burning vehicle, police found the body. State police and the fire marshal are on the scene investigating.
The tow truck just arrived to remove the car from the scene in Cranberry. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RQRSn9ydng
— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) May 22, 2021
Witnesses said they could feel the walls shake at the time of the explosion.
