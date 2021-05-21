CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Indiana County.
State police say it happened Thursday afternoon on Route 286 in Cherryhill Township.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: 10 Million Vaccine Doses Administered
According to police, the driver of a Chevy Silverado came up on a disabled box truck and swerved to avoid rear-ending it. When he swerved, he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle nearly head-on. Police say a Dodge Avenger behind the crash hit the Silverado as it spun on the roadway.READ MORE: 'This Is A Family Store': Marathon Gas Station Manager Hoping To Keep Reputation After Overnight Shooting
The Silverado’s driver, identified by the coroner as 59-year-old Bernard Greene Jr. from Greene Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner says he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was entrapped in his vehicle. The coroner says he died immediately at the scene from his injuries.MORE NEWS: Pickles Journey To Becoming A Canine Companions Service Dog Begins In Pittsburgh
The other people involved sustained either suspected minor injuries or none at all.