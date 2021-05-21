By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate was in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis headlined the Allegheny County Republican Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
It’s expected that Governor DeSantis will run in the 2024 presidential election if former President Donald Trump does not.
DeSantis has Pittsburgh roots as his father is from Aliquippa.
“My family has western Pennsylvania roots, there are photos of me as a young kid in Steelers regalia, but I did become a Bucs fan and we obviously had some tough years in the past but actually had a very good year,” he said during his speech. “But I told myself the last thing I’m going to do in front of a bunch of Yinzers is talk about Tom Brady so don’t worry about that.”
This isn’t the first time the Allegheny County Republicans have hosted a top player in the party.
Last year, Texas Senator Ted Cruz attended the dinner.
Other local Republicans were also in attendance, including former Congressman Lou Barletta, who is running for Pennsylvania governor.
Sean Parnell was also in the building, he is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.