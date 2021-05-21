PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Democratic nominee Ed Gainey is sharing his vision if he becomes mayor for the City of Pittsburgh.

In his first 100 days, Gainey said he wants to deal with police and community relations.

He said affordable housing is absolutely necessary to keep our people here and draw new people in.

He said there’s a lot more on his agenda if elected at the end of 2021, including taking care of Public Works so they have the proper equipment they need to do their job every day.

However, he continued to stress the importance of community, police relations and keeping Pittsburgh liveable.

“I want to make sure when policing our neighborhoods, I want to make sure we put officers back on the beat and be the fabric of the neighborhood,” said Gainey. “You want the city to be affordable and not force out people — not exclude but include if want young people to stay here.”

KDKA’s Amy Wadas also asked Gainey how he would help bring the city back from the pandemic. He said he’d work with small businesses to find out their needs as opposed to telling them what to do, especially the small businesses in our more vulnerable communities.