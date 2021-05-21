Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Saturn

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Saturn is very energetic and loves to run and to play with his toys – he especially loves the jingle ball and toys made from hay! He is sweet, enjoys petting and although he has come a long way in trusting people, still gets nervous in new situations. Saturn would do best in a quiet home with an experienced rabbit owner who can work with him to help him continue to gain trust.

To find out more about how to adopt Saturn, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Willie & Phoebe

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Willie came to us with an eye injury. The vet thinks his eye was injured by being grabbed by another animal. We were able to help him through our Hope Fund and he is now healed.

Willie loves attention and seems to like everyone he meets. He would like a safe indoor home where he will be spoiled.

Willie is about 2-years-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Willie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Phoebe is a Pointer mix who loves to be with you. She is a big couch potato and likes to lay next to you.

She is housebroken and also does well with her foster’s small to medium dogs.

Phoebe came to us as her former owner could not care for her. She was hit by a car and had a broken pelvis and back leg. Phoebe has healed but has some nerve damage to leg. She takes Gabepetin twice daily, as recommended by the PVSEC specialist.

Phoebe needs a lot of exercise, and MUST have a fenced-in yard.

Her foster can’t say enough about her and how good of a girl she is.

To find out more about how to adopt Phoebe, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

