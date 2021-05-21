By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine are teaming up to offer a concussion awareness and baseline testing initiative for young local athletes.
Testing for Heads Up Pittsburgh begins June 7 and ends the week of July 29.
Free neurocognitive baseline testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for 2,000 athletes older than 5.
You can get more details and register online.