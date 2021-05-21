PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good Friday morning!

Are you sick of the heat yet? How’s the yard holding up with the heat and lack of rain?

Well, your yards are going to have to hold out again today with dry conditions expected. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s.

I am forecasting Pittsburgh hitting 86 for the high. Winds will be light and out of the southwest. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The heat sticks around for both Saturday and Sunday with Saturday highs forecast in the mid to low 80s.

Sunday highs will be in the mid-80s as well.

The one thing you may not be able to see but you’ll be able to feel over the next couple of days will be humidity levels. Dew points this morning are near 50 degrees. By tomorrow morning, humidity levels will be near 60 and in the 60s for Sunday.

The increased dew points will do a couple of things.

It will bring back a rain and storm chance for afternoons, especially on Sunday.

Also, it takes more energy to warm moist air when compared to dry air. So with everything else being equal, high temperatures will likely drop down a degree or two just due to humidity levels.

There will be other changes too.

The biggest amongst them is the breakdown of the ridge of high pressure that is directly over us right now. As the ridge moves south and weakens, storm chances that have remained to our west and north will sink southeast.

This will be where our next rain chance comes from.

At this point, the best chance for rain each day will likely come during the afternoon to early evening hours but with the setup in place morning rain showers and weak storms will not be able to be ruled out.

It’s rain that should be welcomed by most folks across our area.

We are currently on an 11 day stretch with no measurable rain being recorded at the Pittsburgh airport.

Even with that, we are only behind the normal monthly pace for rain by just 0.08”.

