By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Imani Christian Academy in the East Hills is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for young people on Tuesday, June 1.
They are partnering with UPMC to vaccinate anyone 12 years and older.
They will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use in that age group, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A second dose clinic will be held on Tuesday, June 29, also from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The school is on East Hills Drive and anyone who attends must wear a mask and following social distancing guidance.
To register, visit this link.