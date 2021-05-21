By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Anthony Fletcher, the man accused of putting a hidden camera in a bathroom at a Canonsburg youth center, has been extradited to Washington County.

He’s currently behind bars, held on $1 million straight cash bail.

The Armory Youth Center executive director said Fletcher didn’t work or volunteer there but rented the facility.

The center didn’t even learn about the camera until the Washington County District Attorney’s Office was contacted by the state police about an investigation out of Allegheny County involving dozens of seized electronic devices.

Investigators took the devices from Fletcher’s home. They said the pictures and videos show juvenile girls going into a bathroom, then taking their clothes off. According to investigators, video even shows Fletcher setting the camera up. Police began investigating after Microsoft reported a child pornography image to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early February.

He was arrested by the Prince William County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia and is now behind bars at the Washington County prison.