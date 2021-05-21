CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After more than 14 months, the HOV lanes on the Parkway North will be open once again on Friday.

According to PennDOT, only the outbound lanes will be open and that process will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The outbound lanes will be open around the clock, with no inbound access.

PennDOT says they are currently evaluating potential options for that to happen.